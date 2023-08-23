Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes In The World | In Pics

23 Aug, 2023

Shawn Dass

Price – $1.29 Million/Ounce

DKNY Golden Delicious- Price – $1 Million/Ounce

Clive Christian no. 1 imperial majesty- Price – $12,722/Ounce

Baccarat Les Larmes Sacree de Thebes- Price- $6,800/Ounce

Chanel Grand Extrait- Price – $4,200/Ounce

Clive Christian No.1- Price – $2,150/Ounce

Hermes 24 Faubourg- Price – $1,500/Ounce

Caron Poivre- Price – $1,000/Ounce

Joy by Jean Patou- Price – $850/Ounce

Opera Prima by Bvlgari- - Price – $500/Ounce

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weight Loss: 10 Effective Workout For Women in Their 40s

 Find Out More