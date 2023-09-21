10 Most-Visited Cafes To Visit In Delhi.
21 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Cafe Wink, Anand Vihar: Enjoy finger-licking food with great ambience and fast service.
Big Yellow Door, Satya Niketan: Calm and soothing place to visit with your loved ones and have delicious food.
Blue Tokai, Saket: A perfect destination to have a coffee date with your partner and enjoy a beautiful ambience.
Delhi Heights, Chanakyapuri: A must-visit cafe that serves amazing dishes and is appropriate for kids as well as adults.
Diggin, Chanakyapuri: The place offers delicious Shakes, and hot drinks, served on a charming patio decked out with greenery.
Farzi Cafe, Connaught Place: A perfect place to spend your weekend and have a nice meal with your friends or family.
Ivy and Bean Cafe, Hauz Khas: An aesthetic place stacked with hundreds of novels, You can eat and read together.
Rico’s, Kamla Nagar: The cafe serves all-day breakfast, delicious pizza and pasta, and the best desserts in North Campus.
Rustique, Essex farms Hauz Khas: You will be surrounded by the cuteness of teddy bears and a lot of tasty food.
Social, Hauz Khas: A perfect restaurant to have an evening date with a beautiful lake view.
