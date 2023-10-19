Top 10 New Traditional Bichiya Designs 2023

19 Oct, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Lotus Bichiya: No too small not too big, lotus toe ring is the latest trend.

A Dangler Bichiya: Toe ring with a small tassel or dangler simple amps up the dainty look

Ghungroo Toe Ring: It is a statement bichiya design paired with trendy ghungroo beads. It can complement any festive outfit.

Floral bichiya: Made of silver, flower bichiya designs is an evergreen choice.

Gold Bichiya: A traditional design to be worn in weddings, gold bichiya with a dash of colour gives festive vibes.

Bridal Toe Ring: A special bichiya for special day, this kundan, flower shape is a perfect choice to amp the look.

Oxidised Bichiya: Oxidised jewellery is the latest fashion trend. This umbrella shaped toe ring is a safe choice.

Adjustable Infinity Bichiya: It is a dainty design that is comfortable to wear and good for longer run.

Traditional Bichiya Set: A ring for every toe, silver bichiya set is a go to for new brides.

