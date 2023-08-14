Top 10 Novels That Should Be On Your TBR
14 Aug, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Toni Morrison's Beloved is a Fascinating and brilliantly innovative portrait of a woman haunted by the past.
Harper Lee's To Kill a Mocking Bird is an unforgettable novel about personal growth and a broader understanding of those around you
Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is a historical romantic novel that tells the tragic story of protagonist Jay Gatsby
Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is a romantic novel based on a strong ill women Elizabeth Bennet
Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre is a classic novel that shows a realistic view of Victorian era
The Invisible Man is a brilliant science fiction that revolves around the invention of a scientist, Griffin
Anjali Kirpalani's Never Say Never is a dazzling novel that covers a complicated life of an Indian girl
One Hundred Years of Solitude is an absolute master piece that captures the various phases and glories of the human history.
Colleen Hoover's it ends with us is an unforgettable tale of love that explores the different sides of domestic abuse
Paula Hawkins The Girl On The Train is a psychological suspense that give narratives from three different women about relationship issues.
