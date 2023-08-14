Top 10 Novels That Should Be On Your TBR

14 Aug, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Toni Morrison's Beloved is a Fascinating and brilliantly innovative portrait of a woman haunted by the past.

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mocking Bird is an unforgettable novel about personal growth and a broader understanding of those around you

Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is a historical romantic novel that tells the tragic story of protagonist Jay Gatsby

Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is a romantic novel based on a strong ill women Elizabeth Bennet

Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre is a classic novel that shows a realistic view of Victorian era

The Invisible Man is a brilliant science fiction that revolves around the invention of a scientist, Griffin

Anjali Kirpalani's Never Say Never is a dazzling novel that covers a complicated life of an Indian girl

One Hundred Years of Solitude is an absolute master piece that captures the various phases and glories of the human history.

Colleen Hoover's it ends with us is an unforgettable tale of love that explores the different sides of domestic abuse

Paula Hawkins The Girl On The Train is a psychological suspense that give narratives from three different women about relationship issues.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Photos of Shiv Baudi Temple in Shimla And Story of Summerhill

 Find Out More