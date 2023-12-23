Top 10 Novels To Improve English Vocabulary
23 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Moby Dick, by Herman Melville- The account of Captain Ahab's destructive fixation with Moby Dick, the white whale.
To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee- A coming-of-age tale of a young girl and a more dark drama concerning the causes and effects of racism.
A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens- The tale of a French physician Manette, who moves to London and lives with his daughter Lucie after being freed from imprisonment in the Bastille in Paris.
Animal Farm by George Orwell- A group of anthropomorphic farm animals that rebel against their human farmer wants to establish an animal-free, equal, and happy society.
Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden- Young Chiyo relocates to the big city to pursue her dream of becoming a geisha but she is homesick for her family.
Shogun by James Clavell- A bold English pilot encounters two people who change his perspective on life.
The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas- The story is about a man seeking revenge after escaping from prison.
The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway- A fisherman's journey to bring in his largest catch, as well as the struggles and setbacks he encounters along the way.
Ulysses by James Joyce- Rich and exciting, a flawless piece of art that focuses on numerous discussions and analyses.
