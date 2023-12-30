Delhi's nightlife explodes this New Year's! Dive into our curated list of the 10 hottest party spots, from Kitty Su's DJ extravaganza to Aqua's panoramic views. Dance, dine, and celebrate till dawn!
30 Dec, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Privee, Shangri-La's Eros Hotel
Imperfecto Shor, Hotel Pride Plaza
The Junkyard Cafe, Connaught Place
Karma, Sector 29, Gurgaon
The Ministry of Beer, Gurgaon
Molecule, Hauz Khas Village
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names For Kids Born On Last Day Of 2023