Top 10 Places to Visit in India During Raksha Bandhan
30 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of sibling bond.
It is a different kind of connect that not everyone can relate with. From sharing eye rolls over parents scolding or just staying together at boring family functions, sibling love is unsurpassable.
This rakshabandhan enjoy a quick getaway to some of the most vibrant places in India and celebrate the sibling love.
Jaipur: The pink city is one of the evergreen destinations in India. During festivities like rakhi, the city lights up in traditions, rituals and festive fervour.
Rishikesh: Willing to hop on adventure with your sister or brother? Rishikesh is the best and most economic place to be in.
Delhi: Exploring the history of Delhi living in its modern glory is always a refreshing take. Take a yulu, explore the roundaboust of central Delhi, enjoy cafe hoping and much more in the national capital.
Udaipur: The city of lakes is another beautiful place to explore, and spend time with your siblings.
Pondicherry: It is a cute little town to make memories with your siblings. Book a bicycle, and enjoy ride by the beach, explore the natural beauty and more.
Kerala: The god's own country is a bestowed with lush natural beauty, backwaters and some lavish tea estates to tick off the bucket list.
Goa: Festivities are always peaking in this little state. Goa is an all season destination to enjoy any group you wish to.
