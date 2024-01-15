Top 10 Plants with Spiritual Significance
15 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Aloe Vera plant- If you place the plant in your zen room, its many healing properties will undoubtedly become apparent from the extract of the plant.
Bamboo plant- This plant is gifted to people by their loved ones for positive energy and prosperity.
Basil plant- It is considered a holy plant in India. The basil plant brings luck and wealth to everyone’s home.
Mint plant- The fragrance of mint refreshes and cools your senses within seconds. It also resists bad vibes from people around you.
Money plant- It should come as no surprise that a money tree is associated with wealth. It works well if you put this lucky plant in your home's "wealth corner."
Peepal Bonsai- It is considered a sacred plant in Hinduism and Buddhism since it is believed that Gautama Buddha reached enlightenment under a peepal tree.
Rubber plants- These are considered a good choice for your home’s wealth corner.
Sage plant- It possesses exceptional purifying qualities that aid in removing all unpleasant feelings from your environment, such as fear and rage.
Sandalwood plant- The white sandalwood tree is considered to be pure and sacred. This plant is used in numerous pujas and other religious functions.
Tulsi plant- One of the most revered plants in mythology from India, the tulsi plant has both therapeutic and spiritual uses.
