Top 10 Plants with Spiritual Significance

15 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Aloe Vera plant- If you place the plant in your zen room, its many healing properties will undoubtedly become apparent from the extract of the plant.

Bamboo plant- This plant is gifted to people by their loved ones for positive energy and prosperity.

Basil plant- It is considered a holy plant in India. The basil plant brings luck and wealth to everyone’s home.

Mint plant- The fragrance of mint refreshes and cools your senses within seconds. It also resists bad vibes from people around you.

Money plant- It should come as no surprise that a money tree is associated with wealth. It works well if you put this lucky plant in your home's "wealth corner."

Peepal Bonsai- It is considered a sacred plant in Hinduism and Buddhism since it is believed that Gautama Buddha reached enlightenment under a peepal tree.

Rubber plants- These are considered a good choice for your home’s wealth corner.

Sage plant- It possesses exceptional purifying qualities that aid in removing all unpleasant feelings from your environment, such as fear and rage.

Sandalwood plant- The white sandalwood tree is considered to be pure and sacred. This plant is used in numerous pujas and other religious functions.

Tulsi plant- One of the most revered plants in mythology from India, the tulsi plant has both therapeutic and spiritual uses.

