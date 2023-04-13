Top 10 Safest Cities of India 2023
13 Apr, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Tirupati - Tirupati has an important place in India because of its pilgrimages.
Dehradun - The state capital of Uttarakhand has a meager crime rate
Hyderabad - Well-organized city planning makes it safer for travel
Jaipur Pink City of India palace was built for the royal ladies and is a pink sandstone fortress
kolkata - Known for its well-maintained public transportation system and low crime rate.
Mumbai - Despite being a busy city, Mumbai has a low crime rate and a well-connected public transportation system.
Pune - Known for its low crime rate and well-developed healthcare facilities.
Surat’s low crime rates and high security make this the best urban city.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Powerful Currencies In The World