Top 10 Safest Cities of India 2023

13 Apr, 2023

Lalit Tiwari

Tirupati - Tirupati has an important place in India because of its pilgrimages.

Dehradun - The state capital of Uttarakhand has a meager crime rate

Hyderabad - Well-organized city planning makes it safer for travel

Jaipur Pink City of India palace was built for the royal ladies and is a pink sandstone fortress

kolkata - Known for its well-maintained public transportation system and low crime rate.

Mumbai - Despite being a busy city, Mumbai has a low crime rate and a well-connected public transportation system.

Pune - Known for its low crime rate and well-developed healthcare facilities.

Surat’s low crime rates and high security make this the best urban city.

