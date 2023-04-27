Land of Seven Forests, Yercaud is for those nature enthusiasts
27 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Idukki is an idyllic hill station perfect for family picnics, camping and trekking trails.
Munnar is the most famous hill station in South India. Enjoy hill top freshly brewed teas here.,
Kudremukh is an offbeat South hill station known for its scenic beauty and biodiversity.
Coorg is the OG hill station. Fun filled, packed with serenity and adventure alike!
To the ‘Hills of Good Times’, Bellikkal is the ideal spot for a vacation. This is the perfect place to not care about the world but yourself.
Coonnoor is the second largest hill station in the Nilgiris and is a great escape for Summer
Araku Valley is one of the best hill stations in South for a complete tranquil stay.
Kodaikanal is all about hills, cloud-capped mountains, valleys and scenic scapes with a lovely climate !
