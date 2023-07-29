How to Win Friends And Influence People by Dane Carneige: This book shares advice on personal development and helps strengthen human relations.
Atomic Habits by James Clear: This book influences its audience to create positive habits and break the bad ones.
Ikigai by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia: A Japanese book reveals the secret of living a long and happy life.
Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter: This book makes you understand the importance of financial independence.
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho: A story of a young cowboy who tries to find a hidden treasure. You will learn many important life lessons from his journey.
Man's Search For Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl: This book is about the human search for purpose and meaning in life.
The Almanack of Naval Ravikant by Erik Jorgosen: This is all about how Ravikant guides us about building wealth and meaningful life.
You can heal your life by Louise Hay: This book empowers the readers to take control of their life and heal within.
You Can Achieve More by Shiv Khera: The book inspires all its readers to work on their full potential and accomplish their goals in life.
The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle: The author wants to guide his audience on the importance of living in the present and letting go of their past regrets.
