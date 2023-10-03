Top 10 Signs And Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency
These Muscle cramps and spasms in the legs particularly can be painful.
Fatigue and weakness can lead to a lack of energy even if you get a decent amount of sleep.
Magnesium deficiency can lead to abnormal heartbeats.
Muscle weakness is a sign of a lack of magnesium in your body.
Muscle weakness is a sign of a lack of magnesium in your body.
Nausea and vomiting can also be one of the major signs of magnesium deficiency in your body.
You may not feel like eating if you have magnesium deficiency.
A person may disturb his or her sleep cycle due to lack of magnesium deficiency.
Hypertension or high blood pressure can be another leading cause of magnesium deficiency.
You might feel a tingling or numbness in your hands or legs following magnesium deficiency.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Side Effects of Eating Too Much Amla