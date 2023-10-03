Top 10 Signs Of Mental Exhaustion.
03 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
You struggle to find motivation to be productive and feel low all the time.
Small problems can make you anxious and you feel stressed unnecessarily.
You don’t have the strength to cope up with challenging situations and find yourself crying over silly things.
You don’t care about anything and everthing seems unimportant.
Feeling of isolation and detachment is also very common in depression.
You get irritated and frustrated on tiny things and feel negativity around you.
You feel mentally tired that lead to losing interest in doing the things you used to love before.
You are not able to sleep properly due to overthinking and imagining worst case scenarios.
When you are mentally exhausted, either you start overeating or stop having your regular meals.
Self medication in the form of alcohol, drugs, and videogames is also a huge sign of mental exhaustion.
