Damascus Rose: Its rich aromatic presence adds a touch of vibrance to your garden.
30 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Khus: Vetiver, commonly called khus spreads a soil-like scent and soothing aroma all around.
Lemon Basil: Its leaves resemble basil and it has perfect combination of lemon and basil essence.
Michelia Champa: It is a flowering tree that exudes exotic scents and turns your garden into a big perfumed bouquet.
Mogra: Mogra is also called Arabian Jasmine. It has a calming effect and used in making perfumes and essential oils.
Night Flowering Jasmine: This night flowering plant wakes up during nighttime and releases a heavenly aroma all over the garden.
Oregano: A spectacular aromatic plant, it has a warm earthy aroma that stimulates your mood.
Raat Ki Rani: It is a nocturnal plant that releases sweet fragrance during the night and enchants its surroundings.
Rajnigandha: One of the favourites of perfume industry, Rajnigandha is said to be every garden’s aromatic queen.
Rosemary: It has a sweet aroma exuding from multi-hued flowers. It is often used in perfumes and aromatherapy.
