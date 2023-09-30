Damascus Rose: Its rich aromatic presence adds a touch of vibrance to your garden.

30 Sep, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Khus: Vetiver, commonly called khus spreads a soil-like scent and soothing aroma all around.

Lemon Basil: Its leaves resemble basil and it has perfect combination of lemon and basil essence.

Michelia Champa: It is a flowering tree that exudes exotic scents and turns your garden into a big perfumed bouquet.

Mogra: Mogra is also called Arabian Jasmine. It has a calming effect and used in making perfumes and essential oils.

Night Flowering Jasmine: This night flowering plant wakes up during nighttime and releases a heavenly aroma all over the garden.

Oregano: A spectacular aromatic plant, it has a warm earthy aroma that stimulates your mood.

Raat Ki Rani: It is a nocturnal plant that releases sweet fragrance during the night and enchants its surroundings.

Rajnigandha: One of the favourites of perfume industry, Rajnigandha is said to be every garden’s aromatic queen.

Rosemary: It has a sweet aroma exuding from multi-hued flowers. It is often used in perfumes and aromatherapy.

