10 Trendy Co-ord Set Designs For Diwali Party 2023
03 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Crop top and pants with belt co-ord set is apt for Diwali get together
Neon colour co-ord set with cape for afternoon Diwali party
A little heavy co-ord set with long sleeves for a grand Diwali bash
Peplum jacket with trousers that give Indianness on Diwali
This red drape co-ord set has a beaded peplum top and dhoti pants. It's the best Diwali outfit that you can wear.
This co-ord set gives a saree look. The peplum top has drape extension too!
Soft Banarasi brocade fabric works well with co-ord sets. Also, this will make your Diwali exptra special.
Another cape top with Brocade silk pants! A perfect Diwali fit
The belt in this co-ord set is detachable, you can wear as per your comfort
