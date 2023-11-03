10 Trendy Co-ord Set Designs For Diwali Party 2023

03 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Crop top and pants with belt co-ord set is apt for Diwali get together

Neon colour co-ord set with cape for afternoon Diwali party

A little heavy co-ord set with long sleeves for a grand Diwali bash

Peplum jacket with trousers that give Indianness on Diwali

This red drape co-ord set has a beaded peplum top and dhoti pants. It's the best Diwali outfit that you can wear.

This co-ord set gives a saree look. The peplum top has drape extension too!

Soft Banarasi brocade fabric works well with co-ord sets. Also, this will make your Diwali exptra special.

Another cape top with Brocade silk pants! A perfect Diwali fit

The belt in this co-ord set is detachable, you can wear as per your comfort

