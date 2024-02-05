Top 10 Trendy Silk Sarees of Prachee Shah to Ace Simple Indian Looks
Prachee Shah exudes sunshine glow in a yellow silk saree with complementary borders and a matching blouse. Don't miss that nath!
Prachee Shah shows how to slay in a vibrant purple silk saree with red and golden borders.
Prachee Shah looks like a royal queen in a beige-coloured saree with a matching blouse. She accentuated the look with a statement red necklace.
A combination of deep pink and black can never go wrong, especially in a saree, and TV actor Prachee Shah shows how!
Prachee Shah nails that Marathi Mulgi looks in an orange saree with gold jewellery, gajra adorned bun and green lakh bangles.
Prachee Shah looks like a vision to behold in a vibrant green saree with stunning pink borders. She chose matching pink lips and a dainty bindi to round up the look.
Prachee Shah shows how a simple orange silk saree with a contrasting red blouse can win hearts.
Prachee Shah chose a beige coloured saree with black and golden borders. She chose a striking blouse and jhumkas for her perfect Indian look.
Prachee Shah looks royal and elegant in a blue silk saree with silver zari work and a statement layered neckpiece.
