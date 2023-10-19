Oversized red bindi looks marvellous when paired with sarees. (Photo:@makeupand beauty)

19 Oct, 2023

Anshul Rani

Traditional red bindis look attractive when paired with a cream or white outfit.

Black bindi is everyone's favourite. It gives you a simple and subtle look that goes with every traditional outfit.

A maroon bindi can be worn along with a cotton saree. It can be a beautiful alternative to regular black one. (Photo:@southindiafashion)

The semi-circle dot or the Maharashtrian bindi is often worn with a nauvari saree. It is just too beautiful!

Slay every outfit with a stone studded bind. It can go with western, traditional or Indo-western attires.

Who doesn't admire colourful bindis? They can go with any traditional outfit too.

Bridal bindi is not just exquisite, but special too.

Micro-bindis packet is popular carry on. When nothing comes to mind, a typical small bindi just tops any traditional look.

Star shaped bindi is usually found in smaller sizes. It can go with any colour outfit.

