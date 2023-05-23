Cabbage and Condoms, Thailand: Customers get some condoms with their bills and the restaurant focuses on population and poverty.
23 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Cemetery Restaurant, India: Guests get strange experience of food with coffins. The cafe is built on an old grave.
Chillout Ice Lounge, Dubai: The first ice lounge in Middle East and the only ice restaurant in the world that offers hot drinks.
Dinner in the Sky, Canada: A crane hoisting guests is securely sticking to 160 feet in the air. This restaurant is popular worldwide.
Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, Maldives: It is an underwater restaurant offering a panoramic view of 270 degrees of sea creatures.
Labassin Waterfall Restaurant, Philippines: It does not require air conditioning. Water massages your feet during eating.
Modern Toilet, Taipei: It uses small plastic toilets as noodle bowls. Glasses are shaped like urinals.
Ninja Restaurant, New York: This restaurant is like a small warrior village of 15th century with ninja waiters with sword magic tricks.
ONoir, Canada: A novel experience where food is served in dark. Flashlights, cellphones, and luminous watches are not allowed.
The Naked Restaurant, London: The first and only naked restaurant in London and this social experiment is very popular.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mohammed Shami's Top Five Sensational Spells In IPL 2023