Top 12 Sports That Help in Burning Calories And Weight Loss
18 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
1. Swimming burns 500-800 calories per hour
2. Sprinting / running helps in burning 900-1500 calories per hour
3. Kho Kho game requires speed, reflexes, agility, stamina. It is capable of burning 6000-7000 calories per player.
4. Soccer is an efficient sport for weight loss, it burns 600-900 calories per hour
5.Basketball has this stretching exercise on its own. It helps in giving good height and burn 490-680 calories in an hour
6. Martial Arts helps in burning 700-1100 calories in an hour
7. Gymnastics demand a high level of energy. 440-500 calories are burn in an hour
8. Boxing helps in burning 800-1000 calories per hour. It helps in reducing belly fat.
9. Cycling strengthens the major muscle groups in the legs, burns 700-1000 calories
10. Parkour is a method training where your body and mind are strengthened
11. Badminton burns 300-500 calories per hour
12. Playing Tennis for an hour can help a person burn 600-700 calories
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Interesting Facts About Friday That May Surprise You