Top 13 Trendy Full-Sleeve Bridal Blouse Designs

The wedding season is here and whether you are a bridesmaid or bride herself, there's a lot of fashion advice that you need right now.
We have curated a list of the most trendy and fashionable blouse designs that you can choose from for your wedding functions, especially if you want to flaunt a full-sleeve blouse.
Red Bridal Heavily Embellished: If you are going for a traditional bridal red colour, choose a fully embellished blouse and get it stitched in a boat neck style with full sleeves. Now, wear it with a lighter-toned saree or a sheer golden one
Basic Lehenga Blouse: Your basic lehenga blouse will follow a deep V-neckline and a deep circle on the back. Have full sleeves to highlight these details.
Basic Saree Blouse: You have to have a saree in your wedding trousseau and simply go for a deep V-neckline blouse with full sleeves.
Cape Blouse: You can get a double blouse stitched and use them separately as well on different occasions. Have one strappy, and another as a full-sleeved cape.
Princess Neckline: You can never go wrong with this neckline if you are a bride. Give your blouse full sleeves and you are set to look graceful yet sexy.
Embellished Golden Blouse: Gold is the big favourite for weddings this season and you can let that go all over you in a full-sleeve blouse.
Silver Sequined: Metallics are favourites this season. And silver has a scope for a lot of styling. You can design a silver sequinned blouse whichever way you like and it would look good.
Regal Blouse: These designs are timeless. Go for a basic round-shaped neckline and full sleeves. Wear a heavy neckpiece and lots of bangles with a fully-embellished saree.
Printed Blouse: If you have decided to go subtle and avoid embellishments, choose a heavily printed blouse to go with your subtle or sheer saree. It would stand out.
Heavily Embroidered Blouse: If you are going for a relatively simpler saree or a lehenga, choose a heavily embroidered blouse. Remember full-sleeve blouse looks best with sheer fabric.
Billowy sleeves: This is one trend you can explore no matter what body shape or size you are. Buy some extra fabric and create a statement, exaggerated full-sleeve blouse in billowy fashion.
Collar Illusion: Collars are out of fashion but if you are someone who still wants to embrace the same, you can choose for a higher neckline which gives the illusion of a collar with full sleeves.
Satin Blouse: Satin is the best fabric for festivities and weddings. Go for a plain satin fabric in your best colour and have a deeply plunging neckline stitched.