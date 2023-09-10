Top 15 Hindu Baby Girl Names With Letter A

10 Sep, 2023

Tanya Garg

Aaradhya: Worshipped or devoted to.

Aanya: Grace or favor.

Aditi: Referring to the Hindu goddess of fertility and prosperity.

Aishani: Derived from Aishwarya, meaning wealth or prosperity.

Akshara: Indestructible or imperishable.

Amara: Signifying immortal or eternal.

Anika: Referring to Goddess Durga or grace.

Ananya: Unique or incomparable.

Arya: Noble or honorable.

Asha: Hope or desire.

Avani: Referring to Mother Earth

Ayesha: Alive or living.

Amrita: Immortal or nectar.

Adhira: Referring to lightning or restless.

