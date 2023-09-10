Top 15 Hindu Baby Girl Names With Letter A
Aaradhya: Worshipped or devoted to.
Aditi: Referring to the Hindu goddess of fertility and prosperity.
Aishani: Derived from Aishwarya, meaning wealth or prosperity.
Akshara: Indestructible or imperishable.
Amara: Signifying immortal or eternal.
Anika: Referring to Goddess Durga or grace.
Ananya: Unique or incomparable.
Arya: Noble or honorable.
Avani: Referring to Mother Earth
Amrita: Immortal or nectar.
Adhira: Referring to lightning or restless.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Yoga Poses to Lower Uric Acid & Manage Gout Symptoms