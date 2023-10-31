Top 5 Beauty Secrets Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

31 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

She drinks plenty of water throughout the day and eats a healthy, vitamin- and mineral-rich diet, which helps to keep her skin hydrated and radiant

She likes to use aromatherapy to unwind and soothe her skin. She frequently uses essential oils in her bath or diffuser, such as lavender and chamomile

She exfoliates and nourishes her skin with a homemade face mask made of yogurt and honey once a week

She washes her hair every day to keep her scalp clean and healthy, which results in her clear and glowing skin

She regularly takes time to relax and de-stress, which helps to improve her overall health and well-being, including her skin health

