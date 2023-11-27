Top 5 Comfortable Fabric Options During and Post Pregnancy
27 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Indo-Western kaftans are a stylish and comfortable maternity option and are comfortable and loose-fitting, and they can be dressed up or down
Pashmina saares are an excellent way to add warmth and style to your maternity wardrobe, and they can also be used to cover your shoulders or your nursing baby
Cotton sarees are another comfortable maternity option as they are soft and absorbent, which is essential for staying cool and comfortable while pregnant
Khadi kurtis are an excellent choice for maternity wear because they are breathable and lightweight and are also very versatile and can be dressed up or down
Chiffon sarees are more delicate than cotton sarees, but they are also extremely comfortable, flowy, and lightweight
