Top 5 Places to Watch IPL Live Screen in Delhi-NCR
18 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Glued, Noida: One can enjoy all sports matches here on a 20-feet screen with food, drinks and more.
SOCIAL outlets have launched Doosra Stadium season till May 20 with unique blend of eat, drink, and play.
SOCIAL also has scrumptious food options you just cannot miss this IPL season. It just adds to the whole vibe of IPL!
SOCIAL has an exquisite menu like Green veg platter, Majja ma Titan Chakhna, Kung Fu Pandya momos.
Pebble Street, New Friends Colony: Wear yout team mechandsse and enjoy an action packed match at Pebble Street on HD screens
Underdogs, Aerocity: One of the best spots to enjoy a gala time watching IPL match, eating food and enjoying drinks.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ananya Panday Looks Like Magical Dream in White