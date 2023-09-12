Top 5 Social Rules to Teach Kids Early in Life

12 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Rule of Courtesy: Be polite and respectful, use good manners, and be kind to others

Rule of Respect: Respect the feelings of others, and promote empathy and kindness

Rule of Consideration: Practice Active Listening before Speaking

Rule of Harmony: Teach Conflict Resolution Skills to Resolve Conflicts Peacefully

Rule of Sharing: Encourage cooperation and generosity by sharing and taking turns

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Unique Baby Names Inspired By Love

 Find Out More