Top 5 Social Rules to Teach Kids Early in Life
12 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Rule of Courtesy: Be polite and respectful, use good manners, and be kind to others
Rule of Respect: Respect the feelings of others, and promote empathy and kindness
Rule of Consideration: Practice Active Listening before Speaking
Rule of Harmony: Teach Conflict Resolution Skills to Resolve Conflicts Peacefully
Rule of Sharing: Encourage cooperation and generosity by sharing and taking turns
