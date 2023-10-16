Top 6 Ancient Skincare Practices From Around The World
16 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The ancient Greeks believed that crocodile oil baths were an excellent way to exfoliate the skin and appear young and fresh
The ancient Bulgarians believed that yogurt was a great way to exfoliate and cleanse the skin and lead to skin looking healthy and radiant
The ancient Egyptians believed that milk and honey baths were a wonderful method to soften and glowing skin
The ancient Koreans believed that rice water was an excellent way to moisturize and nourish the skin
The ancient Turks believed that rose water was a wonderful way to soothe and revitalize the skin and lead to skin looking dewy and hydrated
The ancient Indians believed that turmeric brightens the complexion, minimizes the appearance of pimples, and keeps skin radiant
