Top 6 Ancient Skincare Practices From Around The World

16 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The ancient Greeks believed that crocodile oil baths were an excellent way to exfoliate the skin and appear young and fresh

The ancient Bulgarians believed that yogurt was a great way to exfoliate and cleanse the skin and lead to skin looking healthy and radiant

The ancient Egyptians believed that milk and honey baths were a wonderful method to soften and glowing skin

The ancient Koreans believed that rice water was an excellent way to moisturize and nourish the skin

The ancient Turks believed that rose water was a wonderful way to soothe and revitalize the skin and lead to skin looking dewy and hydrated

The ancient Indians believed that turmeric brightens the complexion, minimizes the appearance of pimples, and keeps skin radiant

