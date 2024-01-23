Top 6 Bridal Looks Inspired By Mouni Roy
23 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Mouni Roy gives inspiration for a mehendi look in a regal emerald green lehenga.
Mouni Roy looks like a dream in a yellow lehenga featuring a mirror work blouse, a perfect outfit for the Haldi ceremony.
Wearing a white silk saree with red borders, Mouni transforms into an elegant and traditional South Indian bride, paying homage to her beau Suraj's Malayali heritage.
Mouni becomes a member of Sabyasachi's group of Bollywood brides and looks stunning in a classic red lehenga with a double dupatta.
Mouni Roy dazzles in a gold and pink sequin lehenga for her sangeet celebration.
Mouni Roy embraces timeless fashion in a red banarsi saree in a post-wedding look.
