Top 6 Indian Hairstyles Inspired By Shama Sikander
19 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Shama Sikander slays the open retro hairstyle with a wave style in front.
Shama’s messy ponytail gives a chic look and her front tresses add a modern touch.
This easy breezy hairdo by Shama will look alluring on any kind of attire.
Opt for this beautiful braid with a saree or lehenga and dazzle just like Shama Sikander.
Shama Sikander looks like an Indian goddess in a twisting hairdo from the crown area accompanied by loose curls
You can choose her signature blow-dry hair look that gives a chic appearance.
