Top 6 Indian Hairstyles Inspired By Shama Sikander

19 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Shama Sikander slays the open retro hairstyle with a wave style in front.

Shama’s messy ponytail gives a chic look and her front tresses add a modern touch.

This easy breezy hairdo by Shama will look alluring on any kind of attire.

Opt for this beautiful braid with a saree or lehenga and dazzle just like Shama Sikander.

Shama Sikander looks like an Indian goddess in a twisting hairdo from the crown area accompanied by loose curls

You can choose her signature blow-dry hair look that gives a chic appearance.

