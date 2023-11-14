Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday: Top 7 Achievements Of India’s First Prime Minister
14 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Pandit Nehru, popularly called Chacha Nehru, was respected and had a unique bond with children.
He led the nation as its first prime minister for sixteen years.
He helped reform the ancient Hindu civil code that finally enabled Hindu widows to enjoy equality with men in matters of inheritance and property.
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was a key figure in forming India's foreign policy.
Educationist Jawaharlal Nehru's theories were grounded in positivism, empiricism, and rationalism.
The first IIT and AIIMS were established under Jawaharlal Nehru’s governance.
Nehru significantly impacted India's development into a modern country in the 1950s by promoting parliamentary democracy, secularism, science, and technology.
Nehru’s speech ‘ A Tryst with Destiny’ serves as a call for the Indian people to rebuild an India destroyed by the British.
