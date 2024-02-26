Top 7 Books Every Teenager Should Read
26 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Boundaries by Dr Henry Cloud and Dr John Townsend
Do Hard Things by Alex and Brett Harris- A growing movement of young people is choosing to "do hard things" for God's glory in defiance of the low expectations of today's culture.
Don’t Know Much About History by Kenneth C. Davis- Even the most complex periods in US history make sense when you listen to the author explain significant people and events.
How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie- Principles to become a likeable person by handling your emotions well and winning others over.
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou- Author’s life from the age of three to sixteen, describing a turbulent and occasionally traumatic upbringing.
The War of Art by Steven Pressfield- The book focuses attention on the obstacles that entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, and other creatives overcome to achieve their goals.
To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee- The book discusses the roots and consequences of racism and prejudice.
