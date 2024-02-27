Top 7 Books To Understand Female Psychology
27 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Goddesses in Everywoman by Jean Shinoda Bolen- A thorough analysis of the emotional and behavioural patterns associated with seven goddesses
Lean In by Nell Scovell and Sheryl Sandberg- The author throws light on one of the most important aspects of life which is “equality” between men and women.
Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus by John Gray- This self-help book explores the differences between men and women in relationships.
Reviving Ophelia by Mary Pipher- The book deals with the everyday challenges faced by teenage girls and how to overcome them.
The Dance of Connection by Harriet Lerne- A beautiful reminder to restore love with your close ones and check on them once in a while.
The Female Brain by Louann Brizendine- It claims that many of the drives and behaviours exhibited by women are shaped by hormone-driven neural development.
The Power of Different by Gail Saltz- The book demonstrates to the reader how each disability requires a great deal of additional creativity.
