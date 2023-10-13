Top 7 Books Written By Jawaharlal Nehru

A major personality in India throughout the middle of the 20th century, Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of India, a secular humanist, a social democrat, and an author.
Here are some of the amazing books written by him
The Discovery of India- A thesis on Indian history and culture to use it as a springboard for action.
Words of Freedom: Ideas of a Nation- A collection of volumes compiling the thoughts and speeches of fourteen of India's greatest leaders.
Letters from a Father to His Daughter- Nehru wrote this book in 1928 to make up for his absence and make Indira aware of the circumstances.
Letters for a Nation- From Jawaharlal Nehru to His Chief Ministers 1947-1963- He wrote 400 letters to his chief minister in total, from 1947 to 1963.
Glimpses of World History- It was published by Jawahar Lal Nehru and contains 196 letters about world history from various prisons in British India.
Before Freedom- Nehru's Letters to His Sister- It depicts Nehru's intense love for his sister, his interest in Gothic literature and skating, and his strong moral influence over the family.
A Bunch of Old Letters - This book vividly portrays the spirit of an India that is torn apart by horrible conflict while also being driven by an inspirational new nationalism.