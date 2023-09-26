Top 7 Creative Hobbies That Will Make You Smarter
26 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Reading is a great way to expand your knowledge and learn to be more creative.
Regular exercise is an effective method to stay focused and it also stimulates the growth of new brain cells.
One of the most efficient and useful ways to keep your mind active, and protect your brain from ageing is to learn a new language.
Learning musical instruments helps you strengthen your analytical skills, and boost creativity as you can experiment with the sounds.
Meditation improves your coping mechanisms and brain function such as concentration and decision-making.
Playing board games and video games can reinforce connections between brain cells and improve mental speed.
Writing helps in improving your cognitive energy such as good memory and critical thinking skills
