Top 7 Ethnic Looks Of Esha Gupta
27 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ashram 3 actress opted for a white floral saree accompanied by a beige sleeveless blouse.
The actress looks drop-dead radiant in this red floral lehenga that she wore on Diwali.
The diva wore this mirrorwork lehenga in blue colour with a matching net dupatta.
The actress dressed herself in a pink and gold silk saree that gave her a royal look.
Esha Gupta is giving all desi vibes in this green saree paired with an embroidered blouse.
Esha looks glamorous in this yellow and purple saree with matching jewellery
The red embroidered lehenga, with an organza dupatta and a silk base, looks beautiful on the actor.
