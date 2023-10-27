Top 7 Famous Temples Around Chennai -In Pics
One of the most well-known and well-loved temples in Chennai is the famous and beloved Kapaleeswarar temple, which serves as the primary landmark for Mylapore.
One of Chennai's most well-known and historic temples, the Parthasarathy temple at Triplicane is devoted to Lord Venkat Krishna.
One of the most exquisite temples in Chennai is the historic Ashtalakshmi Temple, which is unique in that it holds all eight forms of Lakshmi under one roof.
Constructed in 1640 AD, the Kalikambal Temple in Chennai is one of the oldest temples in Tamilnadu. situated on Thambu Chetty Street.
One of the most renowned temples in Chennai devoted to Lord Murga is the Arupadai Veedu Murugan Temple, which is located in Besant Nagar.
Among the 275 Paadal Petra Sthalams in Chennai, the Marundeeswarar temple at Thrivanmaiyur is the biggest, spanning one acre of ground.
The first Ayyappan temple in Chennai is the Sree Ayappan-Guruvayurappan Temple in Mahalingapuram.
