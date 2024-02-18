Top 7 Five-Minute Habits For A Happier Life
18 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Start your day by making your bed as it will give you a sense of accomplishment and help you stay productive.
A five-minute warm-up session every day will assist you in staying fit and healthy.
Make a to-do list and plan out your day accordingly to save time and stay productive.
Take some time from your day to check on your friends and share your feelings with them for emotional support.
Take up the habit of journaling and writing down your feelings to slow down your thoughts and focus on one thing at a time.
Get out of your comfort zone and give five minutes of your day to an activity that you are afraid to practice.
You can gain more knowledge by incorporating the practice of reading books into your life. Start by reading for five minutes daily.
