Try eating macarons, the colourful French delights which melt in your mouth.
Meringue Pie is another French dish with a sweet and refreshing taste.
Crepes are super fun to eat, and they are filled with strawberries and Nutella.
Eclairs are classic French pastries that are stuffed with chocolate and coffee flavours.
Creme Brulee is another French dessert that comes with a burst of flavour.
Mille Feuille is a pastry with two layers of cream that are sprinkled with sugar.
Madeleines are shell-shaped sponge cakes that are enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Kitchen Ingredients to Naturally Improve Skin Health