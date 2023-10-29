Top 7 Halloween Parties to Enjoy in Mumbai
29 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Wondering where to hop on Halloween party this spooky season? Here are best party places in Mumbai to enjoy.
Amazonia in BKC is another Halloween party to look forward to.
Silly Bombay awaits a special haunted food and fest you cannot miss!
Akina in Bandra is hosting a Dark Carnival. Enjoy a delectable spooky cuisine, DJ and more.
Someplace Else Bandra is all set to host spooky night with beverages, food and good music. Dress up and celebrate the dark wizardry on Halloween.
India Brewco in Powai is all geared to host a costumes, candy, and creepy crafts and food on October 31.
Hitchki Haunted House Halloween in Mumbai will bring ghoulish drinks, foods and spooky music to celebrate.
Check out their official websites and social media handles for more updated details on time, dates and tickets.
