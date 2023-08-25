Top 7 Most Popular Types Of Bengali Sarees
Korial: A crisp white fabric with a prominent red border, it is the most famous type of Bengali saree. It is a timeless piece that can be seen particularly in Durga Puja celebration.
Garad: It is very similar to Korial. However, it has a slightly lighter red border with small motifs and symbols to create a more feminine look.
Taant: It is again very similar to Korial and Garad, but has a more crispier and stiffer fabric.
Murshidabad Silk: These silk sarees are very light and airy with batik-style prints, which makes them perfect for everything from casual get-togethers to much bigger functions.
Dhakai Jamdani: Generally a mix of silk and cotton, Dhakai Jamdani is one of the most preferred sarees in West Bengal.
Tussar: With its ‘patta and buti’ style, the Tussar silk saree is a timeless piece that is produced on a very large scale in Bengal.
Baluchari: It is known for its depiction of mythological scenes on the anchal on the saree, making it a ‘one of a kind’ style.
