Top 7 Non-Fiction Books Everyone Should Read
17 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
To Free the Captives by Tracy K. Smith- It showcases the elegance of a memoir that takes a more expansive view of the past and future of America
A Day in the Life of Abed Salama by Nathan Thrall- A human portrait of the struggle over Israel/Palestine and a new demonstration of the tragic history.
Doppelganger by Naomi Klein- The book explores a dark web of conspiracies and false information on the internet and the role of political progressives.
Fire Weather by John Vaillant- Immerse in the heart of a significant forest fire while delving into the complex histories of oil, and gas development.
How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair- The author’s confrontation with the society that at first supported her but eventually aimed to silence her.
King by Jonathan Eig- The first significant biography of the civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. in decades.
Some People Need Killing by Patricia Evangelista- It describes research into the extrajudicial killings that former President Rodrigo Duterte ordered.
