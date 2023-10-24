Top 7 Places to See Grand Ravan Dahan in Delhi
24 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Here are few of the best places in Delhi to watch the grand celebrations
Ramlila Ground: This is one of the most grand celebrations of Ravan Dahan and also one of the oldest in Delhi.
Red Fort:The Lal Quila Maidaan is the most famous ground to witness Ravan Dahan in Delhi flocked by Emminent celebrities, politician as well.
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: Reach on time to get the best seats for the fireworks
Netaji Subhash Park, Pitampura: Lights, sound and festive action is what makes up for the festive fare at NSP.
Janakpuri Ramlila Ground: Another oldest and iconic place to watch burning of effigies.
Ramlila Ground Keshav Puram: This arena attracts thousands of people to enjoy Dussehra celebrations.
Ramlila Ground, Sadar Bazaar: When here, do not miss our out on the gobsmacking and fantastic street food stalls.
