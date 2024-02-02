Top 7 Romantic Books to Read On This Valentine's Day

02 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Eleanor and Park by Rainbow Rowell- 16-year-olds Eleanor and Park fall in love through a shared love of comic books and music from the '80s

If I Was Your Girl by Meredith Russo- Amanda Hardy is a trans and is afraid to let the world know about her real identity. She falls in love with Grant, a guy.

Ronit and Jamil by Pamela L. Laskin- Romeo and Juliet, a classic play by William Shakespeare, is reimagined as a lovely conflict between two teenagers set against the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily M. Danforth- Cameron Post, an orphan who falls in love with her best friend and is sent to a camp for religious conversion

The Summer Prince by Alaya Dawn Jonson- Artist June Costa meets Enki, the new summer kind and both fall madly in love with each other. What will happen next?

Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan- Harry and Crain, two 17-year-old boys, set out to shatter the record for the longest kiss in history.

Young Wives Club by Julie Pennell- Four best friends are at a crossroads in their lives and come together as a support network for life’s complicated heartbreaks.

