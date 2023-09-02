Top 7 Self-Help Books That Can Change Your Life.

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle: This book aims to help people stay in the present where their ego should remain in the past.
Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki: The book states the importance of financial literacy, financial independence and building wealth by investing in assets,
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho: The story is about a young Andalusian shepherd who goes on a journey to the pyramids of Egypt, after having a recurring dream of finding a treasure there.
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F_ck by Mark Manson: This self-help book is the first truly no untrue guide to flourishing in a crazy, crazy world, but a genuinely counterintuitive approach to living a good life.
Atomic Habits by James Clear: The book offers an easy and proven way to build good habits and break Bad Ones.
Getting Things Done by David Allen: In this book, he conveys that "there is an inverse relationship between things on your mind and those things getting done".
The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz: This self-help book showcases the source of self-limiting beliefs that rob us of joy and create needless suffering.
