Top 7 Trendy Kalamkari Blouse Designs 2023
24 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Kalamkari sarees can be really exquisite nd a trendy blouse pattern is a must have.
Quarter sleeves with tassles: Big tassles and more than half sleeves are the perfect pattern for Kalamkari.
Buttoned Back: This gives a smart and boss lady vibes
Deep Back Cut: This design is perfect pattern to get ready in Boho fashion with hot backless blouse and the right choice of jhunkas.
Sober Leaf Openings: Don't want it to be too deep or to covered? This is the perfect latest design that can be worn for any occasion.
Full sleeves with net in back is classy and trendy at the same time.
A good deep back with knots is never out of style!
Back square cut: This can be a new age design to match your traditional Kalamkari saree.
Standing Collar with Fish Like Back Cut: A collar design is not just but fierce too and with small cut at he back, it adds the ideal oomph.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Funny Ravan Effigies That Will Make Your Day