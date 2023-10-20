Top 7 Trendy Hairstyles For Brides in 2023 - In Pics
Half of the hair is kept down, while the other half is semi-braided. Enhance the look with vibrant flowers.
Choose this magnificent half-up, half-down hairstyle with natural-looking curls to make your open hair appear more dazzling than ever.
This modified braid is embellished with gorgeous hair ornaments and flower details. Let your hair down and dance the night away, whether it's for a sangeet or a mehndi ceremony.
The volume and length are highlighted in that loosely braided hairdo, making it a fantastic choice for Indian weddings.
Make a doughnut bun out of your hair and fill it with mogras, leaving the centre of the bun uncovered.
Leave a few bangs or open curls to give a stylish appearance to monotonous braids.
A rose in a girl's hair is the epitome of romance. Style your hair with some fresh red or pink flowers to add some love and affection to your wedding ceremony look.
A sleek ponytail with French braids on top is a fun way to jazz up a basic ponytail for cocktail.
