Top 8 Celeb-Inspired Makeup Looks For This Wedding And Festive Season
03 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The blue color on the waterline adds a touch of boldness to the whole look.
A soft glam look with brown smoky eyes is just the right choice for this festive season.
Less is always more. Opt for soft makeup with a black bindi to look simple yet elegant.
Royal reds and maroons are trendy eyeshadow and go perfectly with subtle blush and nude lip color.
Kiara’s subtle makeup with brown eyes looks stunning and will go with all your Indian outfits.
Bebo never fails to dazzle with her subtle gold glitter eyes and statement lips to add boldness to her whole look.
Up your makeup game with a red lip and let it speak on its own.
Katrina’s refreshing blue eyeshadow moment goes perfectly with her beautiful saree.
