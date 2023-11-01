Top 8 Iron-Rich Drinks to Add Into Your Diet
Beetroot juice contains iron, vitamin C, folate and potassium. It is beneficial for your health, as it helps to flush out toxins from the liver.
Spinach and pineapple smoothie is also a great source of iron.
A glass of green juice is perfect for consuming iron in your meal.
Pumpkin juice is quite beneficial for people suffering from iron deficiency.
Prune juice is rich in iron, which provides plenty of energy to the body.
Amla juice can improve the iron level in your body.
You can also add pomegranate juice, as they are also a rich source of iron.
You can add date milkshakes because they are packed with iron, Vitamin C and fibre.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sonam Kapoor Exudes Goddess Energy in Lehenga And Moti Ka Haar