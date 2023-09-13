Top 8 Romantic Novels To Read.
13 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
It Ends with Us By Colleen Hoover: A thought-provoking novel that explores the complexity of love, relationships, and personal growth.
Jane Eyre Charlotte Brontë: After a terrible childhood, Jane Eyre, the governess who softens the heart of her employer soon discovers that he's hiding a terrible secret.
Happy Place By Emily Henry: A love story between Harriet and Wyn who found their way back to each other after exploring a lot of problems.
The Notebook By Nicholas Sparks: A tender story following the enduring power of love, and miracles that will stay with you forever.
Things We Hide From The Light By Lucy Score: An emotional love story that features Nash Morgan who struggles to recover emotionally and psychologically from the near-fatal shooting experience.
Love, Theoretically By Ali Hazelwood: Elsie, a theoretical physicist who navigates the problems of being a woman in academia and falls for the rival physicist who nearly destroyed her field.
Wuthering Heights By Emily Brontë: A poor boy who was taken in by the Earnshaw family where he develops an intense relationship with his young foster sister named Cathy.
Yours Truly By Abby Jimenez: The thin line between like and love starts to blur after Briana discovers that Jacob is going to be her brother's kidney donor.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Easy to make sweet Dishes to Enjoy on This Ganesh Chaturthi