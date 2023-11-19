Top 8 Things to Know about Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad

19 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Sabarmati Ashram, a tranquil haven on the banks of the Sabarmati River, was Mahatma Gandhi's home for 13 years, shaping India's freedom struggle

The Gandhi Memorial Museum houses a collection of Gandhi's personal belongings, photographs, and exhibits that document his extraordinary life

The peaceful atmosphere of the ashram, as well as Gandhi's teachings, continue to inspire nonviolence and peaceful conflict resolution

The charkha, or spinning wheel, at the ashram represents Gandhi's emphasis on self-reliance and economic independence

The peaceful surroundings of the ashram allow for quiet reflection and introspection on Gandhi's legacy and its continuing relevance

Gandhi's principles of self-sufficiency and simplicity are reflected in the ashram's humble structures and Spartan living conditions

The grounds of the ashram echo with the footsteps of freedom fighters and the inspiring speeches of Gandhi

Sabarmati Ashram is a testament to Gandhi's life and philosophy, making it a must-see for history buffs and anyone looking for inspiration

