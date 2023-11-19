Top 8 Things to Know about Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad
19 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Sabarmati Ashram, a tranquil haven on the banks of the Sabarmati River, was Mahatma Gandhi's home for 13 years, shaping India's freedom struggle
The Gandhi Memorial Museum houses a collection of Gandhi's personal belongings, photographs, and exhibits that document his extraordinary life
The peaceful atmosphere of the ashram, as well as Gandhi's teachings, continue to inspire nonviolence and peaceful conflict resolution
The charkha, or spinning wheel, at the ashram represents Gandhi's emphasis on self-reliance and economic independence
The peaceful surroundings of the ashram allow for quiet reflection and introspection on Gandhi's legacy and its continuing relevance
Gandhi's principles of self-sufficiency and simplicity are reflected in the ashram's humble structures and Spartan living conditions
The grounds of the ashram echo with the footsteps of freedom fighters and the inspiring speeches of Gandhi
Sabarmati Ashram is a testament to Gandhi's life and philosophy, making it a must-see for history buffs and anyone looking for inspiration
