Top 9 Behavioral Issues In Children And Their Solution
08 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Constant Crying: Acknowledge your kid’s fear and sadness to understand why they are crying.
Being scared all the time: Encourage your kid to confront their fear at their own pace.
Can’t Stand Up For Himself/Herself: Give your kids some responsibilities and teach them to be assertive.
Not Considerate Of Others’ Feelings: Teach your child empathy and make them understand the value of other people in their life.
Taking Stuff That Doesn’t Belong To Them: Teach your kid that stealing is wrong instead of giving a lecture or punishing them.
Attention Seeker: Ignore their bad behaviour and make them feel that you are not bothered.
Low Self-Esteem: Help them feel as good as possible and be sensitive towards them.
Feeling Of Envy: Give your child a lot of confidence and support their interest and hobbies.
Lying Too Often: Teach them to be honest by being a role model for your kid.
