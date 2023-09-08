Top 9 Behavioral Issues In Children And Their Solution

08 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Constant Crying: Acknowledge your kid’s fear and sadness to understand why they are crying.

Being scared all the time: Encourage your kid to confront their fear at their own pace.

Can’t Stand Up For Himself/Herself: Give your kids some responsibilities and teach them to be assertive.

Not Considerate Of Others’ Feelings: Teach your child empathy and make them understand the value of other people in their life.

Taking Stuff That Doesn’t Belong To Them: Teach your kid that stealing is wrong instead of giving a lecture or punishing them.

Attention Seeker: Ignore their bad behaviour and make them feel that you are not bothered.

Low Self-Esteem: Help them feel as good as possible and be sensitive towards them.

Feeling Of Envy: Give your child a lot of confidence and support their interest and hobbies.

Lying Too Often: Teach them to be honest by being a role model for your kid.

